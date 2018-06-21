Robert Eugene Eason, Sr., age 76, of Baxley passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Landmark Hospital of Savannah.
Mr. Eason was born October 5, 1941 in Jefferson County to the late Robert Hyden Eason and the late Marion Elizabeth Dozier Eason Stone. He was a member of the Baxley Church of God and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Eason was a retired Mechanic for Propex Incorporated/ Hazlehurst Mills and was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Eason, brother, Charles Eason and a special friend, Ruby Lightsey.
Survivors include his daughters, Beth Eason of Baxley & Pam Hollis Sane & husband, Danny of Tunnell Hill; son, Robert Eason, Jr. of Hazlehurst; sisters & brother in law, Glenda & Willie Burch of West Green & Gloria Harris of Alma. Three grandchildren & five great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Lee officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Don Lightsey, Dale Lightsey, James Fennell, Roger Hollis, Ricky Clark & Jonathan Eason.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Lamar Lee & Javan Anderson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
