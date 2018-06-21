William F. (Bill) Williams, 83, passed away June 6, 2018 at his Givens Estates home in Asheville, NC. Mr. Williams was born in Muhlenberg County, KY on November 25, 1934, the son of Durward Belmont Williams and Lucile Harmon Williams. His family also lived in Frankfort and Louisville, KY while he was growing up. His love of Kentucky was lifelong. Prior to moving to Asheville, Mr. Williams lived in Baxley, GA for 47 years.
Bill Williams attended the University of Kentucky and the Georgia Institute of Technology where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering. He was employed as a civil planner at the Altamaha-Georgia Southern Area Planning and Development Commission in Southeast Georgia. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity (and wore his 1957 college class ring his entire life), the Sports Car Club of America, Baxley Lions Club, American Red Cross (he was a regular blood donor), and Georgia Tech Alumni Association. Bill possessed a great sense of humor and a keen wit. He was an avid reader of all kinds of books, and enjoyed lively and freewheeling discussions around the dinner table.
Bill loved listening to swing and jazz music, and singing along with the Kingston Trio. He was involved in ham radio, and liked working the corners at sports car races at Roebling Road Raceway in Savannah. Throughout most of his life, he drove his prized 1963 Triumph TR3 convertible. As an engineer, Bill recognized the computer revolution that was coming. In the 1980s, he bought Apple computers for himself, his wife (a school teacher), and both of his grown children. He was a loyal Apple man throughout his life.
Bill and his wife, Sonia were married in 1960 and remained devoted to each other for over 58 years. She was with him until the very end. They raised two children and enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe, and spending time visiting historical sights. He documented it all in slide photography. Bill was a generous man and family provider. In his later years, his love for his wife and children grew even deeper and more meaningful. Bill was loved by many, and will be forever missed.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sonia Swayne Williams; son Keith Williams (Sabrina) of Cayce, SC; daughter Jennifer Simpson (Chanse) of Burnsville, NC; and granddaughter Kathryn Williams of Cayce, SC.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on July 13 at 1pm in the Norma F. Pulliam Chapel at Givens Estates in Asheville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Givens’ Resident Assistance Ministry (Givens Estates Development Office, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803), or to the Imagination Library through Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, PO Box 1387, Burnsville, NC 28714. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to MemoryCare, Four Seasons Hospice, Comfort Keepers, and Givens Estates.
