Board of Education has full agenda at June meeting

During the Consent Agenda the Board discussed a new lobby to better secure the entrance to Fourth District Elementary School, three mental health counselors for the school system, the athletic and non-athletic supplement schedules and the non-certified pay scale.
Under the Information/Discussion Items the Board received a construction update from Eddie Wynn regarding the installation of the new air conditioning units at ACMS and a partial report of the electricity costs for the schools from May. Wynn stated the numbers were “not alarming,” but he did predict an increase in the coming months due to the summer heat. Then, Dr. Sandy Dominy presented a video about the STEM Camp held last week at ACMS. Denise Rentz and Rhonda Hollis jointly presented information regarding the 2018 Summer School program, including the student groups being served, the hiring process and the key subjects being taught in the summer school classrooms. Currently, there are almost 400 students attending summer school at the Complex, ranging from Pre-K to middle school. These students focus on Math, English Language Arts and individual “Instructional Needs” which were assessed by their teachers at the end of the school year.
Adrienne Taylor presented an update to the ESPLOST IV Report as well as budget updates including another proposed one-time supplement, transportation scale options, an update on the state and local revenue and an overview of the field trip costs for the 17-18 school year. After this, the Board retired to Executive Session.
Following Executive Session, the Board approved the minutes from the May 14 and May 21 meetings, an update on the current finances, four ACHS field trip requests, and a motion to replace four older school buses using a combination of ESPLOST and Bond funds for a total of $426,750.00. The Board approved the resignation of Angela Wilcox, ACMS Paraprofessional and the recommendation to open two Special Education paraprofessional positions at ACMS and ACHS. The Board also approved the recommendation to hire Amy Coleman—ACES Special Education Paraprofessional, Jodie Branch—ACES Early Childhood Education Teacher, Sara Taylor—ACPS Computer Lab Specialist, Victoria Pearce—AES Special Education Paraprofessional, Crystal Mock—ACMS Special Education Reading Teacher, Anne Brozoway—ACMS Special Education Paraprofessional, Sara Mosley—ACMS Special Education Paraprofessional, Megan Lanier Eason—AES Early Childhood Education Teacher and Angela Wilcox—ACMS Paraprofessional. Finally, the Board approved a fundraiser request from the Art Club to host a summer camp June 18-22. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.