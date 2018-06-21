Country Financial holds Ribbon Cutting

On Tuesday, May 29, the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Country Financial/The Wheeler Agency to the business community with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Chamber and local community members gathered to wish the business well at the ceremony and owner Mike Wheeler expressed his great appreciation to the people of Appling County for supporting his business. Country Financial is located at 118 Azalea Road, Suite 5 in Baxley. The business focuses on retirement and insurance products. Mike’s Alma office has been serving the area since 1985.