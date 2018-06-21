Council welcomes Fryer

Posted by
Jamie Gardner
in Headlines, News
Thursday, June 21. 2018
Comments (0)
By William Gardner
The Baxley City Council met with much excitement on June 13 as they welcomed their newest member Santina Fryer. Fryer was recently elected to fill the council seat left vacant due to the untimely death of George Skipper.

Fryer was supported by many friends and family as she affirmed the Oath of Office at City Hall. Fryer said she was excited to be serving as the District One representative and was thankful for all those who had supported her in this effort.

After the meeting Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Esco Hall, Jr. gave a little insight of the makeup of the council. He added that 37 years ago Betty Livingston was the first woman to be elected to a Baxley City Council position. He then said that 34 years ago he was the first African-American to be elected to council. Hall concluded by saying that with Fryer’s election to the council, she now holds the honor of becoming the first African-American woman to be elected to the city council.

Other business
Under new business the council received a proposed Budget Calendar for FY2019. A motion was made to approve the Budget Calendar by Council Member Mickey Bass, with a second by Council Member Adam Thomas. The motion passed by unanimous vote.

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner