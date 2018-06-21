Council welcomes Fryer

Fryer was supported by many friends and family as she affirmed the Oath of Office at City Hall. Fryer said she was excited to be serving as the District One representative and was thankful for all those who had supported her in this effort.
After the meeting Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Esco Hall, Jr. gave a little insight of the makeup of the council. He added that 37 years ago Betty Livingston was the first woman to be elected to a Baxley City Council position. He then said that 34 years ago he was the first African-American to be elected to council. Hall concluded by saying that with Fryer’s election to the council, she now holds the honor of becoming the first African-American woman to be elected to the city council.
Other business
Under new business the council received a proposed Budget Calendar for FY2019. A motion was made to approve the Budget Calendar by Council Member Mickey Bass, with a second by Council Member Adam Thomas. The motion passed by unanimous vote.
