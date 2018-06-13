Ms. Mary Alice Morris Kirkland, age 86, of Hazlehurst, died Friday, June 08, 2018 at Community Hospice House in Vidalia.
Ms. Kirkland was born January 16, 1932, in Appling County to the late Daniel Morris and the late Alice Morris. She was a housewife and member of Grace Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Kirkland, daughters, Mary Ann Kirkland and Susan Kirkland, sons, Wayne Kirkland and David Kirkland and brothers, Alton Morris and Verlon Morris.
Survivors include two daughters, Jeanette Jones of Baxley and Betty Tanner of McRae; sons, Jimmy Kirkland of Milan, Johnny Kirkland and Stevie Kirkland of Hazlehurst and Ricky Kirkland of Ocala, FL; brother, Jack Morris of Hazlehurst; thirteen grandchildren, Anita Spicher, Joey Kirkland, Angie Braddock, Tammy Wildes, David Collins, Lee Kirkland, Kristie Greer, Ashley Mitchell, Shelly Best, Ricky Kirkland, Joshua Kirkland, Amber Copenhaver, Kellie Bowen, Heather Kirkland and Bryan Kirkland, thirty six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survived.
Funeral Services were held Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Oakview Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Eddis Dale Kirkland officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Josh Braddock, Jason Braddock, Joey Kirkland, Ricky Lytle, David Spicker and William Kilgore.
Musical selections were rendered by Terry Hester.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
