Frank Edsel Justice, age 83, of Baxley passed away Friday, June 8, 2018 at the Appling Healthcare System under the care of Southern Care Hospice.
Mr. Justice was born March 2, 1935 in Broxton, Georgia to the late Jack & Alma Justice. He was a member of Big Oaks Church of God and was retired from Winn Dixie after 35 years of service. Mr. Justice was preceded in death by his wife, Lavonia Veal Justice, brother, Clifford Justice and a sister, Mildred Willis.
Survivors include his daughter & son in law, Patricia & Jeff Williams of Baxley; sisters, Ada Kelly of Jacksonville, FL, Annie Sue Blankenship of Broxton and Marilyn Seebeck of Glennville; brothers, Homer Justice of Broxton and Carl Justice of Douglas. A granddaughter, Katlin (Tyler) Brown and two great grandchildren, Jase & Jebb Brown.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Big Oaks Church of God with Rev. Mark Grimes, Rev. Virginia Herrington and Rev. Alvin Merritt officiating.
Interment followed in Bethany Holiness Baptist Church Cemetery in Ambrose.
Active Pallbearers were Colby Griffin, Casey Griffin, Tylan Kirkland, Gary Horton, Jason Head & Woody Folsom.
Honorary Pallbearers were the adult Sunday school class of Big Oaks Church of God & former employees of Winn Dixie.
Musical selections were rendered by the Big Oaks Church of God Choir.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
