Billy Collins, Sr., age 74, of Coral Springs, Florida passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at his home.
Bill was born September 23, 1943 in Appling County to the late William Curtis Collins and the late Velma Hopkins Collins.
Bill coached Little League baseball for many years. He was one of the founders of Coral Springs American Little League. He was honored by Coral Springs American Little League in 1991 by naming a field and clubhouse after him at Mullins Park in Coral Springs.
Bill was preceded in death by his son Kevin, sisters, Pauline and Glenda, and brothers Waylon, Harold, and Robert.
Survivors include his wife, Candice Collins, of Coral Springs; daughter, Debbie (Jim) Liberto, of Cooper City, FL; son, Billy (Jillian) Collins, Jr., of Coral Springs, FL; Granddaughters, Taylor Collins and Avery Liberto; Grandson, Trent Liberto; Sisters, Frances (Cosmo) Glass, of Lake Wales, FL and Kathryn “Jane” (Leo) Flanagan, of Baxley; brothers, Wendell (Sue) Collins of Ft. Pierce, FL, Troy (Linda) Collins, of Baxley, Maxie (Elvie Jean) Collins of Hazlehurst, and Kenny (Pat) Collins of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services will be held Monday June 18, 2018 at 10 A.M. at Appling Memorial Gardens with Rev. Floyd “Cosmo” Glass officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under direction of Swain Funeral Home.
BILLY COLLINS, SR.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)