Dieting, age humor

Please understand that we are normally not a betting family. However, I challenged my family to a “Biggest Loser” challenge this month and all four of us committed $20.00 to the pot. The person with the most weight loss at the end of the month will take the entire $80.00. Currently I am losing. It seems like since we started this challenge I can’t get enough to eat. Of course my sons, Cole and Jake, are encouraging me to eat as much as possible. They want that money.
This past week my aunt sent the following to me about weight loss and old age and I thought it was fitting seeing as what’s going on around the Gardner house.
1. My goal for 2018 was to lose 10 pounds. Only 15 to go.
2. Ate salad for dinner. Mostly croutons and tomatoes. Really just one big round crouton covered with tomato sauce. And cheese. FINE, it was a pizza! I ate a pizza!
3. How to prepare Tofu: A. Throw it in the trash. B. Grill some meat.
