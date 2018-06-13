The accountant reported the overall revenues for the county were up at around $1.65 million. This was not due to an increase in millage, rather it was due to reassessments of local property and utility tax increases. The overall General Fund balance is upwards of $8,000,000.00 and the total balance of all accounts, which includes Special Purpose Local Option Sales (SPLOST) and the Transportation-SPLOST, is approximately $14,000,000.00. The total revenues for 2017 were $22,608,936.00 and the total expenditures were $22,129,451.00.
Harris reported that despite some added expenses in 2017, such as the construction of the new Appling County Health Department and Appling Senior Center/Head Start buildings, the fund balance increased almost $350,000.00.
The CPA concluded by telling the county to basically keep doing what they have been doing. Harris did offer one warning to the commissioners and that was to keep a watchful eye out for fraud. He stated that this is becoming more prevalent and he talked about recent indictments of government officials in neighboring communities.
Public input
Next under public input Chris Jones stepped to the podium to talk to the commissioners about what he described as potential fraud or abuse going on in the City of Graham. Jones stated that the county currently has a leadership program that is offered to citizens and young people. He stated that as part of this leadership program, maybe a course on how to watch out...
