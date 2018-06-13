Busy weekend at the Park

By Helen Burkett Prencke
This weekend the benches were bursting at Water Works Park with the Arts Council hosting a concert on Friday night and then on Saturday morning the Farmer’s Market and the City of Baxley’s Splash in the Park kicking off the summer.
On Friday night, Station Number 7 played a variety of folk and gospel songs while concertgoers enjoyed discounted BBQ from a nearby vendor. Bandmembers include David McCluney, JoAnne Switzer, Laurie Upchurch, Bedell Mayers, Roger Kicklighter, Anthony Draper, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Reppert. This weekend FUMC Pastor Steve Meguiar made a guest appearance playing his harmonica with the band. While parents listened to the sweet notes of the dulcimer and banjo, children splashed in the cool water and chased each other across the warm concrete circle.
Saturday morning came bright and early with tables of squash, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers and other produce as well as sweet breads, cakes and tarts at the Farmer’s Market. Shoppers could sniff homemade soaps and taste fresh zucchini bread (a personal favorite of the author!) or inquire about what other fruits and veggies would be coming into season in as the summer progresses.
Later in the morning the water hoses began to flow as Splash in the Park kicked off with two inflatable water slides and free ice creams and slushies for everyone. Children ran through muddy grass between the slides and waited in line for rainbow slushies loaded with sour gummy candies. Little ones enjoyed the corners of the wading pools at the bottom of the slides. Parents sat in pockets of shade or continued to peruse produce at the Market while children whooped and hollered in wet delight. When the hoses were turned off at noon and the slides began to deflate, parents wrapped their soggy children in towels to take them home or migrated to the fountains on the far side of the park to continue celebrating summer.
Even though the event “Splash in the Park” has come and gone, there will be more opportunities to play in the Water Works Park fountain all summer long. The Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday morning until the fields are finished and there will be two more summer concerts on July 13 and August 10.
Busy weekend at the Park
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)