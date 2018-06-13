Livvy Hiers and Briana Hayes to compete in Miss Georgia

Posted by
Jamie Gardner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, June 13. 2018
Comments (0)
Two of Baxley’s own, Livvy Hiers (left) and Briana Hayes (right), will be competing in the Miss Georgia Pageant this week. The contest is being held in Columbus from June 8-16. Livvy is the reigning Miss Fitzgerald and is the daughter of Joey and Teresa Hiers. Briana is the reigning Miss Altamaha and is the daughter of James and Danita Hayes. Congratulations and best of luck to these two beautiful young women.

For more on the Miss Georgia Pageant visit https://www.facebook.com/missgapageant/
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner