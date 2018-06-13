Two of Baxley’s own, Livvy Hiers (left) and Briana Hayes (right), will be competing in the Miss Georgia Pageant this week. The contest is being held in Columbus from June 8-16. Livvy is the reigning Miss Fitzgerald and is the daughter of Joey and Teresa Hiers. Briana is the reigning Miss Altamaha and is the daughter of James and Danita Hayes. Congratulations and best of luck to these two beautiful young women.
For more on the Miss Georgia Pageant visit https://www.facebook.com/missgapageant/
Livvy Hiers and Briana Hayes to compete in Miss Georgia
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)