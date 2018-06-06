Betty Jean Hickox Wooten, 84, our beloved wife, Mother, grandmother, and great grandmother went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Pavilion in Baxley, Georgia with family members by her side.
Betty was born February 1, 1934 in Waycross, Georgia to the late David Ira Hickox and Mattie Stone Hickox. At age 9 she moved to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home in Baxley, Georgia. The years that she lived at the home played an important role in her life, for it was there that Betty developed her love for music and singing. She was a member of the choir as well as many other vocal groups that were sponsored by the Children’s Home. More importantly, while at the home, she made numerous friends; many of whom would be with Betty throughout her life’s journey.
She graduated from Appling County High School in 1954. Shortly after her graduation, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she lived with her older sister Alma Schultz. However, after only a six month stay, Betty left Cleveland and returned to Baxley. Shortly after her return, she married Simon Wooten on March 20, 1955 and moved to the Zoar Community, where she lived until July 2016.
She was a long time active member of the Zoar Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the Mary Wheeler Sunday School Class and served as class secretary and co-chair of the “Young at Heart” senior citizen group. Betty was also a member of the Adult Church Choir. She shared her musical talent as often as she could because she felt that music and singing were truly heartfelt ways to worship and honor the Lord. It is certain that she will be singing in the Heavenly Choir.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She had a variety of interests, some of which were cooking, gardening, home décor, shopping, and music/singing. Another of her favorite past times was watching old westerns, such as Gunsmoke and Bonanza, on TV.
She was predeceased by her parents, David Ira and Mattie Stone Hickox; sisters, Ari Hickox, Alma Schultz, and Geneva Morgan; brothers, Vernon Hickox and Lloyd Hickox.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Simon George Wooten of Baxley; son, Reginald George Wooten and special friend, Ivey Clanton of Baxley/St. Simons Island; daughters and sons-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Tom (Dawn) Moree of Brunswick and Dr. and Mrs. Vince (Heather) Culpepper of Cordele; three granddaughters, Jessica Stepowany (Scott) of Loganville, Shelsea Jackson (Josh) of Waverly and Meredith Culpepper of Cordele; one grandson, Nicholas Culpepper of Cordele; three great grandchildren, Brooklyn, AJ, and Eli Stepowany of Loganville; sister, Jeanette Virgie Munns of Atlanta; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to the staffs of both the Pavilion and the Appling Healthcare System for their professionalism, compassion, and loving care that was given to Betty and to the entire family during her stay at the Pavilion.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Wigley officiating and a eulogy by Rita Boyett. Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
The family received friends on Friday, June 1, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home.
BETTY JEAN HICKOX WOOTEN
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)