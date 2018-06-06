Wanda Kent Smoak Powell, age 80, of Baxley died Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Powell was born January 11, 1938 in Appling County to the late Doc Kent and the late Mattie Lou Mann Kent. She was a member of Memorial Free Will Baptist Church and a former member of Hardeeville Baptist Church in South Carolina. She graduated from Surrency High School in 1956 and was preceded in death by her husbands, J. C. Smoak and Jimmy Powell and a sister, Hazel Aspinwall Griffis.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Smoak, Jr. of Williamsburg, KY; grandson, Jeffery Cameron Smoak of Williamsburg, KY; six sisters, Hilda McCall of Surrency, Ima Dean Sapp and Erma Jean Mitchell both of Baxley, Judy Knight of Warner Robins, Wilda Holman of Sorrento, FL and Helen Cody of Ft. Myers, FL; four brothers, J.L. Kent of Orlando, FL, Albert Kent, Bernie Kent and Dale Kent all of Surrency. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Carter and Rev. Jonathan Mann officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Chad Kent, Donnie Hardee, Lance White, Marcus Cauley, Colby Kent, James McDougald, and Ashton Brinkley.
Musical selections were rendered by the congregation, accompanied by Jeff Smoak.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the church of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
