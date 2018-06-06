BOBBIE ETT MURRAY

Bobbie Ett Murray, age 80, of Baxley died Sunday, May 27, 2018 at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mrs. Murray was born February 26, 1938 in Appling County to the late Raymond H. Mincey and the late Nola Teems Mincey.  She was employed by Cathy’s Country Kitchen and was preceded in death by her husband, David Eston Murray and brothers, Shorty Mincey & Bill Mincey.
Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Kenny and Mary Ann Murray of Baxley; two grandchildren, Derek Murray and Taylor Murray Nails both of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Jeffery Murray, Greg Murray, J.W. Murray, Jerome Murray, Jessie Murray and Brandon Murray.
 Interment followed in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Musical selections were rendered by Taylor Murray Nails, Rev. Rick Brown and Debbie Taylor.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
