passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the Bacon County Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Appling County. Mrs. McIntyre was a retired supervisor at Wayneline, a member of Baxley Church of God and loved growing flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin McIntyre.
Survivors include her son, Marty McIntyre and wife Jamie of Baxley; three grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Stapp, Stacy Mobley and husband Stacey and Chris Busby; two sisters, Peachey Herrin of Jesup and Shirley Deen of Baxley; nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Baxley Church of God with Reverend Lamar Lee officiating.
Interment followed in the Piney Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services on Saturday at the church.
Active Pallbearers were Jerome Lightsey, Frankie McIntyre, Alvin Shaver Lightsey, Allen “Little Bit” Lightsey, Keith Morris and Dylan Edenfield.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Clay Carter and staff and all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Baxley Church of God Building Fund at PO Box 900, Baxley, GA 31515.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Peggy McIntyre.
PEGGY MCINTYRE
