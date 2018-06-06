Alice Kimbro, daughter of the late Robert and Lucy Hopps, was born on Sunday, September 29, 1918 in Jesup, Georgia. God who is perfect in all his ways called Mrs. Kimbro from labor to reward on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Mrs. Kimbro was a member of St. Mary’s Baptist Church of Ft. Myers, FL and her life was truly blessed. She lived to see six generations of family and thirteen presidents sworn into office. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Lee County Branch Jaycees. All that knew her could not help but love her.
She leaves to cherish her legacy her faithful and loving daughters, Marie Solomon and Ann Eason – Singer.
Generation III: Robert Earl Solomon, Dorothy (John) Bridgers, Jesse (Diane) Solomon II, Alice Solomon, Ora (Esco) Hall, Lois (Sammy) Vann, Jewel (Lorenzo) Jefferson, Juanita (Jesse Holmes) Solomon, Karla (Johnny) James, Unray (Loretta) Solomon, Timotheus Leron (Stephanie) Solomon, Sr.
Generation IV: Shawn Gadsden, Dewanda Moore, Derick Heller, Robert (Jennifer) Solomon, Jr., Shariee Fletcher, James Fletcher, Celetia Fletcher, Jamere Bridgers, Layla Bridgers, Baylee Bridgers, Essence Tillman, Latoya Solomon, Jessica Solomon, Angelina Gibbs, Jesse Solomon III, Kendall Solomon, Sr., Zenobra Solomon, Gabriel Solomon, Vonzell Solomon, Kayla Knight, Myron Vann, Torian Vann, Shandril (Rikin) Riche, Antonio McCall, Frankie (Michael) Faison, Jasmin Jefferson, Juanette Wallace, Norriesha Wallace, Ora James, Jakendra James, Dorothy James, UnDreana Solomon, Unray Solomon, Jr., Shai Solomon, Zaccheaus Solomon, NeShat King, Timotheus Solomon Jr., Jeremy Solomon, Tanya (James) Smith, Regina (Craig) Summerour, Cassandra (Leavy) Carter.
Generation V: Jaylin, Marcus, Moses, Dewayne, Jassidy, Landon, Journee, Khloe, Derick, Jr., Zander, Antwon, Judah, John, Jasimen, Janiece, Jakayla, Jalana, Hannah, Colton, Landon, Tytianna, Jamya, Malik, Brajayah, Essence Drayton, Ronttie, Joshton, Patience, Terreyah, Zahala, Fabian, Macayla, Rondarius, Rod’zarius, Jade, Lyric, Jace, Tori, Johan, Jamie, Zamara, Za’Miyah, Zariel, Zareon, Samaria, Kendall, Jr., Layla, Grabriella, Gabriel, Jr., Jabriel, Kaydon, Kaitlin, Carrigan Alex, Jaquez, Jayla Smith, Austin, Bryce, Brooke, Malachi, Noah, Azrael, Michael II, Sarai, Chanel, Jai’La, Juliana, Justin, Semaj, Queen, Jesse James, Kamilya, Karmela, Toni, Brooklyn, Zamora, Aden.
Generation VI; Amir and Rylee
One sister-in-law, Sarah Doris Hall; a special cousin, Reverent James Hayes, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends,
Funeral services were held Friday, June 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at First African Missionary Baptist Church Baxley with Pastor Johnny M. Blair, Apostle Alfred Solomon, officiant and Superintendent James Futch, Eulogist.
Interment was in the Miles Cemetery in Baxley, Georgia.
Active pallbearers were Gabriel Solomon, Antonio McCall, Derick Heller, Torian Vann, James Fletcher III, Robert Solomon, Jr., Timotheus Solomon, Jr and Jeremy Solomon.
Honorary Pallbearers were Rhonda Solomon, Gary L. Solomon, Williams James Solomon, Leo Solomon, Jr., Iris Solomon, Nichole Solomon, Torras and Winde Solomon, Ora and Reginald Faust, Lucy Solomon, James Solomon, Doris Solomon, Mary Wiggins, Raymond and Elaine Solomon, Nikki Eason, Altamaha Home Healthcare.
Deacon Leron Solomon, Sr. and Ms. Vonzell Solomon rendered musical selections.
Baxley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
