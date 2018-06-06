CURTIS DUPREE JOHNSON

Wednesday, June 6. 2018
Curtis Dupree Johnson, age 79, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Jeff Davis Hospital. He was a native of Appling County living most of his life in Appling County; a retiree and a member of the Methodist Faith.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clinton and Mamie Aldridge Johnson; sister, Leotis Muller; three brothers, Floyd Johnson, Linton Johnson and Malcolm Johnson.
Surviving is his wife, Najla Johnson of Baxley; two children, Ricky Johnson and Kathy Boals both of Florida; two sisters, Lucille Medders of Baxley and Mary Miller of Jesup; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Joey Andrews officiating.
Interment followed in the Corinth Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services on Tuesday.
Active Pallbearers were Russell Griffin, Norman McKinney, Bill Miller, Justin Johnson, Derrick Schwab and Ricky Worth.
Honorary Pallbearers were Clifton and Marilyn Mincey, Lamar and Sarah Jones, Henry and Lynn Crosby, Sue Collins, Lonnie and Joann Waters, Randall and Donna Odum, Peggy Griffin and Fred and Sylvia Dennis.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Curtis Dupree Johnson.
