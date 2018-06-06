Dorothy Diane Howard, affectionately called “Cotton”, was born on May 18, 1952 in Surrency, Georgia. She was the second of seven children born to the late Mose and Brownie Mae Butler. She attended the public school system in Hollywood, Florida.
She will be remembered as a skilled seamstress. She was employed in the sewing industry for most of her career. Most recently she was employed by GCA and worked with the custodial staff at Appling County Middle School. Diane joined St. Paul Church of God in Christ and served as an usher during her membership for several years.
Her home was always open to those in need. She played a pivotal role in helping many who needed a place to sleep and food to eat. She was known for her generosity and seldom turned anyone away who needed assistance from her.
Diane passed away peacefully from this life in the early morning hours of May 23, 2018 after a gradual decline in her health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregivers during the last days of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, son – Curtis Howard, brother, Mose Henry Butler and sisters, Linda Patricia Witherspoon and Louise Knox.
Loving memories of Diane will be cherished by her daughter, Tess Marie Brandon; sisters, Ada Pearl Howard, Louvenia Dicker, Joyce Westpoint and Viola Cox; grandchildren, Kambrel Brandon, Tranarious Brandon, Cassandra Brandon, Julius Butler and Dwayne Brandon; special aunt, Earlene Butler; special friend and sister, Jennifer Mitchell. She will also be missed by her, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
The Funeral Service was held Monday, May 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul Church of God in Christ in Surrency, with Pastor Moses Eason, Sr., presider and Dr. Bryan Holmes, officiating.
Interment was held at the Surrency Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers with Justus Ogden, Demetrius Gibbs, Eric Boggs, Quincy Boggs, Michael Moore, Maze Barfield and Clinties White.
Honorary Pallbearers were Albert Bryant, Norris Wallace, Richard Beazley, Frank White and Steven Witherspoon.
Musical selections were rendered by Anthony Moore and Kristy Bennett.
C.M. Brown Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
