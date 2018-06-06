LAVERNE BUTLER HARDY

Posted by
Jamie Gardner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, June 6. 2018
Comments (0)
Laverne Butler Hardy, age 69, died Thursday, May 31, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Hardy was born March 22, 1949 in Appling County to the late Clayton Albert Butler and the late Sarah Clois Mixon Butler. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Mrs. Hardy was preceded in death by her husband, Estel Hardy and a sister, Mary Hutcheson.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Lee Price of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Michael Peters of Jacksonville, Florida and Matthew Vann of Washington, Indiana; a great grandchild, Alexandria Peters of Baxley; sisters, Latrelle Colson of Hazlehurst, Geneva Walker and Rhonda Stringfellow both of Perry, Florida; a brother Tony Butler of Baxley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Lester Weldon officiating.
Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens.
Active Pallbearers were Jerry Kersey, Jeff Hutcheson, Brandon Hutcheson, Lee Price, David Kersey and Russell Colson.
Musical selections were rendered by Jerry Kersey.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner