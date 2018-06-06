Laverne Butler Hardy, age 69, died Thursday, May 31, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Hardy was born March 22, 1949 in Appling County to the late Clayton Albert Butler and the late Sarah Clois Mixon Butler. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Mrs. Hardy was preceded in death by her husband, Estel Hardy and a sister, Mary Hutcheson.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Lee Price of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Michael Peters of Jacksonville, Florida and Matthew Vann of Washington, Indiana; a great grandchild, Alexandria Peters of Baxley; sisters, Latrelle Colson of Hazlehurst, Geneva Walker and Rhonda Stringfellow both of Perry, Florida; a brother Tony Butler of Baxley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Lester Weldon officiating.
Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens.
Active Pallbearers were Jerry Kersey, Jeff Hutcheson, Brandon Hutcheson, Lee Price, David Kersey and Russell Colson.
Musical selections were rendered by Jerry Kersey.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
