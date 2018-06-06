Thursday, I sat in the doctor’s office filling out a mountain of paperwork when I came to the question, “What serious illnesses have you had in the course of your life?” Having been blessed with good health for the most part, I had to think hard before I realized that I did have one chronic illness that plagued me all my life—until I had my eyes worked on, that is. Some folks laugh at the idea of motion sickness being such a problem, but I guarantee that my fellow sufferers are not among them. My parents didn’t travel much when I was little because I’d be sick long before we left the city limits. My doctor told them to put me in the front seat and be patient: I would outgrow it. Fifty years later I was still waiting. I learned to plan. My friends knew that if I traveled with them, I had to be in the front seat. The theory was that if I could see the road, my brain would anticipate the motion and adjust. Sometimes it worked; sometimes, no.
When my children were small, they begged to go to Six Flags at least once every summer. I’d stock up on Dramamine, which worked for me if I took a double dose and took it well in advance. I refused to go to an amusement park and ride nothing, but the boys knew me well.
“Calvin, you have to sit by Mama on the rides. You’re the oldest.”
“I’m not sitting by Mama. You sit by Mama,” Calvin would reply emphatically. “No way.”
The two older boys would look simultaneously at Josh, the little one. Even he knew better.
“No,” he said, shaking his head. “Not me.”
Once we took the children to Disney World, and Space Mountain just about killed me. I was sure I’d die before the thing stopped, despite the three Dramamine I’d taken. That was my last rollercoaster ride. I’ve observed some other significant finales also. When my boys were in high school, I was determined to do my share of chaperoning buses on band trips. Then a trip fell on one of my bad days, and it was my turn to sit in the back, the absolute worst spot in the whole bus for me. I was certain that death would overtake me before I saw Baxley again. I was too sick to care what the students were doing.
