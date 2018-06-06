Still a lot of good people, an unexpected fun weekend

This past Friday Amy, Cole, Jacob and I embarked on a weekend trip. We were set to go to Pine Mountain and camp at Pine Mountain RV Resort near Calloway Gardens. Jacob was scheduled to play in a baseball tournament in Lagrange on Saturday and Sunday. The plan was for Amy to go with Jacob on Saturday, and Cole and I were going to enjoy a round of golf at Calloway Gardens. You ever noticed how even the best plans can sometimes change?
We started our journey around 1:00 p.m. Friday. The camper had been packed up the night before and all I had to do was connect the camper, get some diesel and we would be well on our way. The journey was going well until we heard a loud explosion somewhere between Perry and Fort Valley. You’ve probably already figured this out. We had a tire blowout on our camper. I’m beginning to think I have a curse with tires. The tires on our camper are only a little over two years old, but as I discussed with a man a few days back, they just don’t make things like they use to.
I basically knew it was a tire as soon as I heard the noise and immediately started slowing down and looking for a place to get off the roadway. Have you traveled around middle Georgia much? The shoulders/ditches on the sides of the highways are steep. There are very few places to pull a truck and camper off the road. Needless to say several people passed by telling me I was number one, but strangely they all seemed to be using their middle fingers. Finally after what seemed like an eternity, we found an entrance to a subdivision to get the truck and camper off the main highway we were on (all of the drivers in the traffic jam we had created were overjoyed that we got out of the way).
I thought I was like a boy scout and was prepared. I jumped out grabbed the jack and the four-way tire tool out of the storage compartment on the camper and started assessing the tire that needed to be changed, after all I’ve had plenty of experience over the years with tire issues. Well I guess I was not as prepared as I thought. I got the axle jacked up and attempted to put the four-way tool on one of the lug nuts only to discover it would not fit. When we stopped I noticed a young man standing outside of his house, so I told Amy and the boys I’d walk over and see if he had any tools I could borrow. The young man called his father to make sure it would be okay for me look inside their garage and I explained to the father who I was and what happened. The father agreed and his son and I began looking through his tools. Unfortunately after several attempts to make what he had work, and even after breaking a few of his tools, I figured we were just out of luck.
In the meantime Amy was working her magic on the phone with some local tire dealerships (I think she and I both are becoming pros at dealing with tire blowouts). She already had two or three potential tire companies on standby to come out and assist us if we needed them. Another neighbor down the road stopped to see if he could assist us and I explained the type of tools I needed. The man actually volunteered to take me down the road to a hardware store that he said would have the tools needed. I agreed and hastily jumped in his truck not even realizing my wallet and cell phone were still in my truck. After I finally realized I did not have my wallet or phone I had to call Amy using his phone and she paid for several items by phone.
Long story short, by the time I got back Amy already had one of the companies on the scene changing the tire. She just kind of gave me that look when I got back. Men you know the look I’m referring to right?
We finally made it to Pine Mountain. Saturday the weather did not cooperate early so we grabbed some breakfast at local eatery, Eddie Mae’s, which I highly recommend. Great food, atmosphere and people. After we learned baseball was canceled and water golf did not sound appealing to Cole and I, we actually decided to make an hour drive to Six Flags in Atlanta. We had a blast and yes, Amy and I still enjoy thrill rides. I think the boys were a little amazed that we would jump on the rides and coasters with them. The roller coaster Goliath was my favorite; 70 miles per hour and some extreme g-force.
This weekend I learned there are still a lot of good people in this old world. Thanks to all the folks who assisted us with our tire. I also learned that some of the best times you can have as a family are spur of the moment/unplanned events. I don’t think our family will ever forget our trip to Pine Mountain.