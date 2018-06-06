Splash in the Park Saturday

Wednesday, June 6. 2018
This Saturday, June 9 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., children are invited to play in the splash fountain and on water slide inflatables at Water Works Park. Ice cream treats will be served at this free event sponsored by the City of Baxley. Bathing suits are appropriate attire. Please bring a towel.

For more information, contact the Baxley/Appling County Chamber of Commerce at (912)367-7731 or events@baxley.org.
