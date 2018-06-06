Farmer’s Market is back

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday, June 6. 2018
By Helen Burkett Prencke

Just when I thought the day would never come and I’d have to sneak across the Altamaha River to find fresh garden goodies, the Appling County Farmer’s Market has finally returned! Four vendors set up their tables loaded with cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, jalapeños and new potatoes as well as loaves of zucchini bread, bricks of soap and bottles of cane syrup
And yet, something was missing. This is just the beginning of a summer which promises a bountiful harvest of delicious fruits and vegetables, but one special woman will not be there to share her kind smile and delicious recipes with everyone. While her husband, Tommy Lawrence, sold popular produce such as eggplants, squash and blueberries, Sheryl Lawrence was known for her kale chips, scented bars of goat’s milk soap and loofahs. The Farmer’s Market is one of my favorite events to cover every summer—this year I will miss seeing her each Saturday morning as I fill my canvas bag with a sampling of each vendor’s garden.
