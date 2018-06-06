By Helen Burkett Prencke
Just when I thought the day would never come and I’d have to sneak across the Altamaha River to find fresh garden goodies, the Appling County Farmer’s Market has finally returned! Four vendors set up their tables loaded with cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, jalapeños and new potatoes as well as loaves of zucchini bread, bricks of soap and bottles of cane syrup
Farmer’s Market is back
