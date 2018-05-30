Often I wonder just how many people still pay attention to the opinions written on these pages. How much impact do our columns and editorials really have? Do people even care anymore? If I asked a person what the current millage rate of the school system is or whom their elected representatives are would they even know? I’d be shocked if some could even tell me what millage is lately.
However, I was reminded this weekend that these opinions written on these pages still have impact on people.
While greeting people at church Sunday a lady told me she had something she wanted to show me. She reached in her Bible and pulled out a clipping of an old column my late father and former News-Banner editor, Max Gardner, had shared years back. The title of the column was ‘God in a pack of cards?’. I vaguely remembered the column so I asked her if I could read it and she handed me the clipping. After church I thought about the conversation for a period of time. How many years had this lady carried this with her and how did it impact her life were questions I thought about.
I believe Dad was a Christian. I also believe that God used him throughout his career as editor of this newspaper to possibly have an impact on the lives of others. It appears his opinions are still impacting lives today and hopefully the opinions shared by current writers will have the same impact.
I thought it appropriate to share my Dad’s column this week and hope it impacts another life.
God in a pack of cards?
A young soldier was in his bunkhouse all alone one Sunday morning. It was quiet that day, the guns and the mortars, and land mines for some reason hadn’t made a noise.
The young soldier knew it was Sunday, the holiest day of the week. As he was sitting there, he got out an old deck of cards and laid them out across his bunk.
Just then an Army Sergeant came in and asked, “Why aren’t you with the rest of the platoon?”
The soldier replied, “I thought I would stay behind and spend some time with the Lord.”
The sergeant said, “Looks like you’re going to play cards.”
The soldier said, “No sir, you see, since we are not allowed to have Bibles or other spiritual books in this country, I’ve decided to talk to the Lord by studying this deck of cards.”
The sergeant asked in disbelief, “How will you do that?”
“You see the ace, Sergeant, it reminds that there is only one God.
“The two represents the two parts of the Bible, Old and New Testaments.
“The three represents the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.
“The four stands for the four apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
“The five is for the five virgins, there were ten, but only five of them were glorified.
“The six is for the six days it took God to create the Heavens and Earth.
“The seven is for the day God rested after working the six days.
“The eight is for the family of Noah and his wife, their three sons and their wives, in which God saved the eight people from the flood that destroyed the earth for the first time.
“The nine is for the lepers that Jesus cleansed of leprosy. He cleansed ten but nine never thanked Him.
“The ten represents the Ten Commandments that God handed down to Moses on tablets made of stone.
“The jack is a reminder of Satan. One of God’s first angels, but he got kicked out of heaven for his sly and wicked ways and is now the joker of eternal hell.
“The queen stands for the Virgin Mary.
“The king stands for Jesus, for he is the King of all kings.
“When I count the dots on all the cards, I come up with 365 total, one for every day of the year.
“There are a total of 52 cards in a deck, each is a week, 52 weeks in a year.
“The four suits represents the four seasons: Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter.
“Each suit has thirteen cards, there are exactly thirteen weeks in a quarter.
“So when I want to talk to God and thank Him, I just pull out this old deck of cards and they remind me of all that I have to be thankful for.”
The sergeant just stood there and after a minute, with tears in his eyes and pain in his heart, he said, “Soldier, can I borrow that deck of cards?”
-Author unknown