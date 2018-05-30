Vera Cauley Wheeler, age 93, died Friday, April 27, 2018 at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. The Bacon County native had lived in Birmingham for the past three years. She was the daughter of the late William Grady Cauley and Ocie Ella Medders Cauley. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, Brunswick, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Becky Presnell; her husband, Denson Wheeler; two brothers, Virgil and Alton Cauley; and a sister, Betty Cauley Henderson.
She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Wheeler Gaskins (Horace) of Birmingham, AL and Beth Presnell (Alvis) of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandchildren; John Gaskins (Donna); Traci Presnell Turner (Darrin); and Anna Gaskins Parker (Steve); and six great grandchildren (Ella Parker, Maura Parker, Darci Turner, Pearson and Susu Gaskins and Jackson Parker).
A memorial service will be held at Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, June 9 at 1:30 p.m. Dress for the service is casual. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pine Level for the upkeep of their cemetery.
