Ethel Lou Nails, age 70, passed away on May 13, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Elijah Lonell Nails and Sarah Ethel Gamble Nails. In her early years, Ethel attended school in Baxley and learned many trades and hobbies.
Upon relocating to Norwalk, CT, she acquired work and retired from Swanks, Inc. where she proudly held many assembly positions. Ethel enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to play cards and share laughs with her loved ones. Ethel was a joy to be around. She believed in the priceless principles of peace, love and happiness.
Ethel leaves her memory to be cherished by her loving companion of 45 years, Henry Beamon of Norwalk, CT; one daughter, Angela Winchester (Keith) of Norwalk, CT; one son, Scotty Nails, (Noelle) of Milford, CT; three grandchildren, Keith Winchester, Jr., Ke’Brianna Winchester of Norwalk, CT, and Jordan Nails of Milford, CT; eight sisters, Sarah Coleman of Wildwood, FL, Violene Williams, Willmena (Vernell) Harris, Mary Nails, and Mattie Nails of Baxley; Clara (Kenny) Young of Leesburg, FL, Louise Winston of Mobile, AL, Essie (James) Bullock of Pinetop, NC; four brothers, Artic (Martha) Nails of Norwalk, CT, Curtis(Lawanda) Nails and Robert (Freddie) Nails of Baxley and Carlos Nails of Jesup, GA; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Frances Spearmon and Lola Nails; one brothers, Joe Nails and two brother-in-laws, Roosevelt Coleman and Charles Winston.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 12:00 a.m. at Mizpah Baptist Church in Baxley with the Rev. James R Carlyle officiating. Bishop Michael Jordan gave the Eulogy.
Musical selections were by Brother Aaron Thompson.
Pallbearers were friends and family.
Internment was at Blarney Community Cemetery in Baxley.
Arrangements were entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Service, Inc of Stamford, Conneticut and C.M. Brown Funeral Home of Baxley.
