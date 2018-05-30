Bobby Gene Jones, the fifth child of the late Nathaniel, Sr. and Ella Jones, was born on January 26, 1940 in Fitzgerald. He departed this life on May 19, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Jones was a retired textile supervisor at Propex (Amoco Fabrics). He was a avid outdoorsman who loved gardening, hunting, and fishing.
Mr. Jones was a member of Surrency Grove Missionary Baptist Church and lived his life as a strong and dedicated family man. His quick wit and unique sense of humor endeared him to many throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his siblings; Nathaniel Jones, Jr., Joe Jones, Almeda Hayes and Robert Jones.
Mr. Jones leaves behind his devoted wife of 51 years, Everyl “Jackie” Jones; six children; Gregory (Faren) Jones, Renae Hayes, Sandra Jones, Michael (Lisa) Jones, LaShonda Jones, and Anthony (LaToya) Jones; seven grandchildren; Ashley Middleton, Kalob Jones, Jacqueline Jones, Brendan Jones, Cameron Jones, Alexia Hayes, and Trenton Jones; eight siblings; Leila Bell Wilcox, Jack (Gloristine) Jones, Harriel (Hazel) Jones, Equilla Jones, Gwendolyn Bradley, Charles Jones, Marcia Jones, and Cynthia Petway.
Mr. Jones also leaves behind four aunts, two uncles, and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to cherish his memories that will always be filled with joy and laugher.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Surrency Gove Baptist Church in Surrency with the Reverent Daniel Smith officiating and Minister Lillie Burkett as presider.
Interment followed in the Surrency Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were nephews and friends.
Baxley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangement.
