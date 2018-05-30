Willene Branch Ferguson, age 82, of Baxley, passed away, Monday, May 21, 2018 in the Bacon County Hospital.
Mrs. Ferguson was born October 21, 1935 in Baxley to the late James (Jim) Branch and the late Lottie Baxley Branch. She was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Ferguson was employed by Dr. Owens Dentistry and Globe Life Insurance where she won many awards. She was co-owner of Janilene’s Shoe Store & Janilene’s Health Spa in Baxley. Mrs. Ferguson also served in the ministry “Christians in Alliance” for the Akha people in Thailand. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roger O. White, Lieutenant Colonel William Weaver “Bill” Ferguson, and John E. McMichen; son, Roger Darrell White; sisters, Patricia Anne Branch and Jeanelle Branch Presley; and step mother, Marie Branch.
Survivors include a son and daughter in law, Jimmy Daniel “Danny” & Genia L. White of Baxley; granddaughter, Danelle White of Baxley; great grandson, Kameron Reeves of Lyons; two sisters and a brother in law, Jimmie Ree B. Miles and Vickie B. & Danny Carter both of Baxley; three brothers and sisters in law, Henry W. and Runell Branch, Harry J. and Gail Branch and Paul E. and Ilene Branch all of Baxley; a special aunt, Minnie Lee Davis of Baxley. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Daniel, Rev. Robert Wigley & Rev. Bryan Gill officiating. Interment followed in Carter Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Brandon Morley, Scott Branch, Bill Mathews, Eric Branch, Matthew Smith, Clayton Smith and Grady Miles.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jenearl Carter, Charles and Eileen Stone, Ronnie and Peggy White, M.H. and Wilma Baxley, Jessie Bass, Kelley Herrin, Wilton Baxley and all in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Henry Branch, Kameron Reeves, and the Spring Branch Baptist Church Choir.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
