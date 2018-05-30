Peter Louis Curti passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018. He was born on April 19, 1924 in Bronx, NY, and lived in Appling County for 38 years before moving to Panama City, FL.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nell Hallgan Curti.
He was Quartermaster and Commander of VFW Post 472 of Baxley for 20 years.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
PETER LOUIS CURTI
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)