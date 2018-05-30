Two arrested for illegal pills

On Thursday, May 17, members of the Appling County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol executed a search warrant at 284 Holmesville Avenue in Baxley. Investigators had been conducting an investigation into prescription pill distribution in Appling County prior to the search. As a result of this search, 151 Schedule II pain pills, over $32,000.00 in U.S. Currency, drug paraphernalia and related contraband were recovered.
Arrested were Ricardo Pina, 25, for two counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana. Emmanuel Pina, 27, was also arrested for eight counts of Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana and six counts of possession with intent to distribute hydromorphone, hydrochloride, methadone hydrochloride and oxycodone (all Schedule II drugs). There will be additional charges filed against Emmanuel Pina for selling Scheduled II substances.
Sheriff Melton continues to request citizens with drug related information contact the Sheriff’s Office.