REV. MICHAEL LYNN “MIKE” WOODARD JR.

Reverend Michael Lynn “Mike” Woodard, Jr., age 90, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018 at Appling Healthcare Systems. He was a native and longtime resident of Appling County and a United States Navy Veteran serving as a Chaplin during the Korean War. Mr. Woodard began his ministry service at Friendship Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL and served at various churches through the years before coming to Harmony Baptist Church where he retired after 27 years of service. After retirement he served 10 years on the Devotional staff at the Pavilion.
He was preceded in death by his two wives, Sleeta Leigh White Woodard and Myrtle Holland Woodard, parents, Michael Lynn and Gladys Branch Woodard, Sr.; two daughters, Gloria Jean Woodard and Pamela Louise Woodard and two grandchildren, Allen Thomas Beach and David Arnold “Pooh” Woodard.
Survivors include his son, Dennis Lynn “Denny” Woodard and Debbie Carter; one daughter, Sue Ellen Woodard; seven grandchildren, Tammy Leigh Woodard Brown and husband Kris, Shellie Woodard Simmons and husband Jeffery, Michael Dennis Woodard and wife Kim, Samantha Lynn Woodard White and husband Neal, Sandra Leigh Woodard Reeves and husband Chip, Joseph Walter Woodard and Brock Stewart Woodard; nineteen great grandchildren and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 18, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church with the Reverend Brian Gill, Reverend Rick Brown and Reverend Gary Conger officiating.
Interment followed in the Carter Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Shawn Ledford, Michael Woodard, Jamie Woodard, Mark Woodard, Jacob Woodard and Brock Woodard.
Honorary pallbearers were the C-Hall staff at the Pavilion.
