Juan Murillo Ramirez, age 92, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018 at his residence. He was a native of Sombrerete Zacatecas Mexico living in Appling County the past twelve years. Mr. Ramirez was a retired farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Blass Murillo and Isabel Ramirez.
Survivors include his wife, Tomasa Torres; three sons, Juan Saucedo, Francisco Saucedo and Juan Carlos Murillo; three daughters, Oralia Saucedo, Sylvia Belbow and Gloria Murillo; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and one sister, Pilar Murillo.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5pm at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Rafael Estrada officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Francisoco Saucedo, Juan Saucedo, Carlos Escalande, Jr., Tony Saucedo, Carlos Escalande and Alex Saucedo.
