Jeanelle Branch Presley, age 85, of Baxley, died Saturday May 12, 2018 in Appling Healthcare.
Mrs. Presley was born November 24, 1932 in Baxley to the late James Branch and the late Lottie Baxley Branch. She was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church where she served in the AWANA kitchen, a choir member and the Adult II Sunday School Class. Mrs. Presley was a member of The Appling County Young Farmers. She retired from Baxley State Bank with 32 years of service and as a security guard with Georgia Power Co. at Plant Hatch after 27 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jaunice Hoyt Presley, sister, Patricia Anne Branch and step mother, Marie Branch.
Survivors are a daughter, Angela Presley Morley of Baxley; grandson, Brandon Morley of Baxley; three sisters, Willene B. Ferguson, Jimmie Ree B. Miles and Vickie B. Carter all of Baxley; three brothers, Henry W. Branch, Harry J. Branch and Paul E. Branch of Baxley, a special aunt, Minnie Lee Davis of Baxley. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday May 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Bryan Gill, Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Robert Wigley officiating.
Interment followed in Carter Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Danny White, Scott Branch, Wink Branch, Randy Hunter, Heath Sellers and Scotty Orvin.
Honorary pallbearers were Adult II Sunday School Class of Spring Branch Church, S.A. L.T. Ladies, Canasta Group, Mr. And Mrs. Reginald Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Wright, Mr. and Mrs. Enos Bell and The Appling County Young Farmers.
Musical selections were rendered by The Apostles, Rev. Bryan Gill, Henry Branch, and the Spring Branch Baptist Church Choir.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
