Anna Marie Perry, age 59, of Uvalda, passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in the Jeff Davis Hospital.
Mrs. Perry was born September 27, 1958 in Chatham County to the late Calvin Bullard and the late Bobbie Beckworth Robinson. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Dale Perry, Sr. and a sister, Judy Bullard.
Survivors are four daughters, Christina (Jeff) Jennings of Savannah, Amanda Bullard of Atlanta, Cynthia (Greg) Love & Denise Perry both of Baxley; son, Curtis (Theressa) Perry of Uvalda; two brothers, Kenney Dewayne Bullard of Hazlehurst & Carl Dane Bullard of Savannah. Seventeen grandchildren & thirteen great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 14, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Bryant & Rev. Darron “Buckwheat” Jackson officiating.
Interment followed in Zion Church of God Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Ryan Perry, Greg Love, Jeff Jennings, Marlon Cauley, Jeremy Beckworth and Randall Beckworth.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
