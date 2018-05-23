SHERYL SPELL LAWRENCE

Sheryl Spell Lawrence, age 52, of Baxley passed away Friday, May 11, 2018 at her home.
Sheryl was born December 17, 1965 in Appling County.  She was a Registered Nurse with thirty-plus years of nursing in home health and labor & delivery where she assisted in welcoming many new babies into the world and was currently employed by Wayne Memorial Hospital.  She was preceded in death by her father, Wilton Spell.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Lawrence of Baxley; daughters, Allison Lawrence of Shanghai, China, Dr. Brittany (Dustin) Hughes & Courtney Lawrence both of Baxley; Mother, Gerri Spell of Baxley; sister, Shelly (Daniel) McNeal of Hazlehurst; brother, Steven (Tamera) Spell of Baxley.  Sheryl leaves behind many greatly loved nieces & nephews; a wonderful family of sisters-in-law, brothers-in- law and extended family.   
Funeral services were held Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Big Oaks Church of God with Rev. Mark Grimes and Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Terry Rentz, Reggie Lasseter, Nathan Brewer, Cody Johnson, Zachary Williams and Andy Collins.
Honorary pallbearers were the Labor & Delivery nurses of Wayne Memorial Hospital and Appling Healthcare System.
Musical selections were rendered by Sam Lawrence, Thomas Lawrence, Anna Lawrence, Kristin Sharpe, Courtney Spell, Ellie Fearington , Shellie Fearington and the Big Oaks Church of God Choir.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
