James Randall Herrington, age 70, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018 at his residence under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of Consolation Baptist Church. Mr. Herrington was an electrician with Georgia Power retiring from Plant Hatch with over 20 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jehu and Mattie Hutcheson Herrington; brother, Arthur Lee Herrington and sisters, Karen Herrington and Audrey Powell.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Margaret Rentz Herrington of Hazlehurst; three daughters, Angie and Brad Leggett of Hazlehurst, Paula and Richie Dixon of Dublin and Cindy and Sam Coleman of Baxley; five grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa Leggett, Michael Leggett, Macey Dixon, Jack Coleman and Maggie Coleman; two great grandchildren, Shelby Duskin and Hunter Leggett; two brothers, Holt Herrington of Covington and Donald and Vickie Herrington of Baxley; two sisters, Verna Jean Ragas of New Orleans and Helen Davis of Baxley; several nieces nephews and other family also survive.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 from 6:00p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to be made to the Nunnally House at 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520 or to Hospice of South Georgia at hospicsoga.org.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of James Randall Herrington.
JAMES RANDALL HERRINGTON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)