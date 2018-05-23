David Richmond Durrance passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at his home. He was a member of Wesley Chapel “Wolfpit” Congregational Methodist Church in Alma. He was a farmer, mechanic, boiler technician and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and he was someone who friends and neighbors could turn to when something needed “fixin”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Iris Durrance; his first wife, Glenda Curl Durrance; three brothers, Clyde Durrance, Lamar Durrance and Harold Durrance; one step-brother, Harry Courson; and his mother and father-in-law, H.A. and Mattie Ruth Sharpe.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Juanita Sharpe Durrance of Roberta; one son, Robbie Durrance of Byron; three daughters, Karen Varnedore (Tim) of Baxley, Gail Evans (Kevin) of Roberta and Kathy Meeks (Don) of Alma; two brothers, Cotton Durrance (Glenda) of Blackshear and Glenn Durrance (Carolyn) Wetumka, AL; two sisters, Lee Carroll of Summerville, SC and Roselynn Lovell (Earl) of Blackshear; three step-brothers, Homer Courson (Kathy), Howard Courson (Micky) and Larry Courson (Pat); three step-sisters, Ora Lee Hagin, Linda Palmer (Al) and Lera Hyers (Bruce); grandchildren, Jaimie, Ryan, Daulton, Conner, Anna and Justin; several family members and friends also survive.
Visitation were held at McLeighton Funeral Service, Roberta, GA on Saturday, May 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Wesley Chapel “Wolfpit” Congregational Methodist Church, Alma, GA.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Wesley Chapel “Wolfpit” Congregational Methodist Church in Alma, GA. Burial will follow in Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery.
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
