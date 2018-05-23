A difficult graduation

That seems like an odd headline, right? In my position as newspaper editor I have the unique opportunity every year to learn a little about each graduating class as we publish the annual graduation issue. This is one of my favorite issues to produce, but I must admit, lately I relate the graduate names and faces to probably their family members that I may know and who are perhaps closer to my age.
This year’s class is somewhat different. I have watched this class grow and learn over the past 12 years as a parent of one of its members. My oldest son Cole is graduating with the Appling County High School Class of 2018. Maybe that helps you understand why this has been a difficult graduation issue for me to produce. I thought I was good. Mr. Macho Man, you know. But Thursday as I was making up some advertisements for Amy, Jake and I and other family members who wanted to express congratulations to Cole, I actually got a little choked up. I was warned to “don’t blink”. Well guess what whoever told me that…I did and I am still trying to figure out how time passed by so quickly. How did my little boy grow into this young man that now stands before me?

Like many classes before, I am extremely proud of this class and at the same time an extremely proud father. I wish you nothing but the very best that life has to offer Class of 2018. Set goals, strive to reach them and we can’t wait to hear all about your accomplishments. I pray that God will bless each of you and that He will guide your future steps. Now go forth Class of 2018 and make us all proud.
