Thoughts on graduation

As I get older, I encounter ghosts more and more often and in a wide variety of places, especially in the halls of the high school when I chance to be out there. I’ve been retired officially now since 2010, but I’m at the high school a couple of days a week during the school year to teach English 1101 or 1102. I like to keep my thumb in, and of course I still enjoy working with students who are learning to write. The ghosts do seem to appear most often when graduation comes around every spring.
A few days ago, I spoke to Jody out on the patio. He looks good, hasn’t changed a bit. His black curly hair and grinning impish eyes remind me of a little boy. And there’s Meggie talking to him, laughing and tossing her long blonde hair. Is that Clarissa with them? I believe it is. I squint my eyes to be sure. As I walk through the lunchroom on my way to the guidance office, I realize that Jody graduated in 2000, and the girls have been gone since 2003.
Consciously I know that students leave every year, graduate, go to Athens, Statesboro, Cambridge, and even Afghanistan. And then someday I see them in the grocery store with cute babies smiling through familiar eyes. They greet me, asking if I’m still teaching foreign language—Why, yes, I am by the way. I teach the most foreign of the foreign languages—English. I’m not there every day as I used to be, but I still come around. I love literature and writing. I get to know students when we explore literature together. I really know them when they pour their hearts into their writing. I see a slice of their souls and I’m grateful for that.
Another graduation is upon us. Next Friday, May 25, 2018, the class of 2018 will march across the platform and take its place in history. The graduation committee will worry about the weather and do some extra praying.
The year 2009 was a particularly worrisome one because of the weather. Outside the sky darkened throughout the day. At noon darkness hung like a pall over the town.
Meantime, on the road guests eased accelerators closer to the floor. The ornate invitation said guests should be seated by eight. A smattering of rain drops sprinkled their windshields, and almost reluctantly, the wipers moved slowly across the expanse of glass to wipe them away.
As teachers left the school for the day, Dr. Starr announced that the final decision would be made at 6:30. We could call the school or listen to the radio, but he was sure he’d see us that night as planned. We certainly hoped so. Some things shouldn’t be put on hold, and graduation is one of them.
I drove home in the rain thinking negative thoughts and hoping for the best. For two hours or more the rain continued to fall. Reading a book, I glanced often at the sky. At 6:15 the sun peeked through the clouds, and the situation improved steadily from there on.
At 8:00 the first strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” filled the air, and the steady stream of red and black gowns began. In spite of the unseemly behavior of portions of the crowd, the graduates marched with dignity. From my seat on the field, I watched familiar faces walk by--Ashley wore a big smile, Derek grinned from ear to ear, Anthony strode with pride, and Stuart struck the exact gait for his last march on this field. My heart swelled with pride for them all, even the ones I didn’t have the opportunity to teach.
They all received their diplomas and marched back to their seats. The ceremony clipped along, but eyes frequently scanned the sky. Dark clouds scudded overhead, and an occasional raindrop fell. But all was well. The seniors walked arm-in-arm through the big wooden 2009 sign, circled, and flung their hats in the air. They were official—the newest alumni of Appling County High School.
As our newest class marches in next week, I hope for each one the very best that life has to offer. May God bless each of you.