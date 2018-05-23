Man charged with homicide by vehicle

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday, May 23. 2018
According to Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey, on May 13 at approximately 9:05 p.m., officers with the Baxley Police Department answered a call to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Surrson Street. On arrival officers observed a large group of people huddled around a person who was lying in the ditch area. Officers immediately went to the person, where they started performing first aid, along with calling for EMS to come to the scene for assistance. After arrival of the EMS, the person was transported to the Appling Health Care Emergency Room and officers later learned he had died.

The Georgia State Patrol was requested to come and work the accident.

As officers attempted to locate the driver of the vehicle to see if they could render any aid to him, they discovered that he had left the scene along with the vehicle he was operating. Upon inquiries at the scene about the identity of the driver and his vehicle, information was gathered and posted to other units about the identity of the driver and his vehicle and in a short while both the driver a Travis Carter, 39, of Baxley, and his vehicle were located. The vehicle was impounded along with Carter being detained for further questioning by the Georgia State Patrol. The deceased was later identified as an IBN Kariem Conaway, 46, of a Hazlehurst....

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or call 912-367-2468 to subscribe by phone.
