According to Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey, on May 13 at approximately 9:05 p.m., officers with the Baxley Police Department answered a call to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Surrson Street. On arrival officers observed a large group of people huddled around a person who was lying in the ditch area. Officers immediately went to the person, where they started performing first aid, along with calling for EMS to come to the scene for assistance. After arrival of the EMS, the person was transported to the Appling Health Care Emergency Room and officers later learned he had died.
Man charged with homicide by vehicle
