Ceremonies honoring Class of 2018 planned for ACHS and ACA

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday, May 23. 2018
On Friday evening, May 25, at 7:30, Appling County High School (ACHS) diplomas will be delivered to seniors at Jimmy Swain Stadium. Two hundred and thirty-five seniors will graduate from ACHS. Thirty-five percent of the graduates plan to attend a four-year university and twenty-one percent plan to attend a two-year college. Additionally, twenty-one percent of the graduates plan to attend technical college. Eight percent will enter military service and twelve percent will enter the workforce. The remaining three percent of the graduates are currently undecided.

Appling Christian Academy (ACA) will hold a commencement exercise on Thursday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Baxley Church of God. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. The school has a total of nine graduates this year.

The News-Banner has an entire special section inside this week's issue honoring the Class of 2018. Pick up your copy on newstands today or call 912-367-2468 to subscribe by phone.
