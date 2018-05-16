Justin Reynolds, age 29, of Baxley died Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Justin was born December 1, 1988 in Wayne County to Kenneth Wayne and Patricia Ann Loughry Reynolds. He was employed by Lawter, Inc. as a machine operator. Justin was a wonderful father to his children and a great friend to many. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Pet Reynolds and Ralph & Pauline Loughry and an aunt, Vickie Johnson.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his son, Fisher Grady Williams and daughter, Olivia Havien Reynolds both of Baxley; sister, Taylor Brooke Reynolds and her fiancé Chris Lee of Alma; brother, Dustin Reynolds of Baxley; aunts and uncles, Brad & Mary Causey, James & Paula Fennell and Allen & Missy Loughry; a special friend, Billie Dyal, several nieces and nephews and many cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. James Jordon officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Bradley Griffin, Rusty Turner, Spencer Cox, William Causey, Jody Crapps and Cody Stallings.
Honorary pallbearers were the employees of Lawter, Inc.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.