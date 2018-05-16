Clean the house!

If awards were given for housekeeping, I’d never be in the running. I’d take my book and go read in the dusty corner until the kudos were all handed out. Clean, forever neat and organized houses must be wonderful things. I wouldn’t know. Nonetheless, even those of us who postpone housecleaning indefinitely finally reach for a broom, a mop, and a dust rag. We can take no more.
Before I start cleaning, I throw out the junk. If an item has been lying around unused for a year, then I don’t need it. Out it goes. The double-decker cat house covered with carpet for claw sharpening. We don’t have cats anymore and no, thank you, we don’t want any. Josh’s collection of wide ties donated to him by readers of Jesup’s Press Sentinel. He moved away and left them. My brother-in-law’s moth-eaten army uniform. All these items and more have gone the way of the trash can. I can’t clean a cluttered house.
Sometimes it is best to discard and start over. When the old vacuum cleaner sucks up only part of the dirt, out it goes. It runs. It uses electricity, but it’s not doing the job I want it to do. I have a brand-new dishwasher purring away in the kitchen. The old one’s on the back deck waiting for the junk man to pick it up. He’s coming next week. What’s the point in keeping things we don’t need?
House-cleaning time is coming for all us registered voters. We must collect our buckets, our mops, and clean with the strongest bleach. The political house is filthy. It’s cluttered with broken promises and unanswered phone calls. Special favors for the select few litter board rooms and senate floors. Broken laws and nepotism clog the gutters. High-paying jobs created for the inept trash our highways. When a candidate courts the people of his district to get elected and then forgets them after he’s in office, he must go. We the voters are in charge, so it’s our responsibility to clean.
In the last couple of years, we’ve all shaken our heads in shock at the blatant misuse of power at different levels of government. Some of these situations remind me of my grammar school classroom. The teacher, upon leaving the room for a minute, would say to one student, “Susie, you take names for me while I’m gone. I’ll be right back. Write down any one’s name who is talking, and I’ll deal with it when I come back.”
With those words, Susie became a dictator. Power swelled her head and changed her from every one’s friend into a blood thirsty monster. Politicians need to be vaccinated against this power virus. Many people simply cannot handle a little power. Be it school board member, county commissioner, or legislator, too many newly-elected politicians diligently serve their friends and special interest groups. Their other constituents are forgotten.
Last year when I contacted one of my representatives, I was told: “I’ll be glad to listen to you, Mrs. Ellis, but my mind is already made up, and nothing you say can change that. But you feel free to go right ahead and talk all you want to. I’ll listen all night if you like.”
The apathetic citizens who care too little to vote occupy one of the dirtiest corners of our political house. They don’t know what’s going on and don’t care unless it costs them money. Their children’s education, public roads, and the economy concern them not at all. They live in a dingy room with windows too begrimed to allow in the light of truth.
Now’s the time to start studying candidates, to educate ourselves. The months are flying by and the real election will be upon us before we know it. We must throw the rascals out and keep the few who serve us with integrity. The American way guarantees that we get the representation that we elect. If we don’t come forth and clean our dirty house, it will stay dirty, and we’re the ones who’ll have to live in it.