Eight indicted in Appling Superior

On Friday, May 11, Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelly opened indictments on eight individuals in Appling Superior Court. Below are those indictments.
Samuel Deen Youmans was indicted for three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence – controlled substance, driving under the influence – less safe combined influence, reckless driving, two counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, following too closely, speeding and failure to wear seat safety belt.
Gregory Delano Mann was indicted for possession of cocaine.
