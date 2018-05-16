“Shots fired” call results in one dead

At approximately 2:42 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, Appling County Deputies were dispatched to a “shots fired” call near County Farm Road Extension. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a white male who had sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deceased was identified as Roy Darwell Waters, of Hoboken. Investigators from the Appling County Sheriff’s Office have identified the individual involved in the altercation with Waters. This individual has been interviewed by investigators and is identified as Dwight Young, of Pierce County.

Sheriff Mark Melton reported to The Baxley News-Banner that no formal charges have been filed...

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or call 912-367-2468 to subscribe.
