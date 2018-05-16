Multi-agency investigation dismantles trafficking organization

On Tuesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 3, the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Douglas Coffee Drug Unit, the Douglas Police Department, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office executed seven (7) search warrants and four (4) arrest warrants in Coffee and Jeff Davis Counties. These search warrants and arrests were the culmination of an investigation that was initiated in August of 2017, after gathering intelligence along with complaints received by concerned citizens regarding drug activity. After the execution of the search warrants and arrest warrants, the following was seized:
$410,000 in cash, approximately 16 ounces of crack cocaine (street value of approximately $19,200.00), approximately three kilos of powder cocaine (street value of approximately $90,000.00), approximately 55 pounds of high-grade marijuana (street value of approximately $247,500.00), various drug paraphernalia (which included packaging material for drug distribution), six rifles, four handguns, 25 vehicles, 11 engine motors, and five trailers. The below subjects were arrested:
- Germany Jordan, 31, for trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
