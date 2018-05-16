Sheriff Melton gives update

Sheriff Melton and staff members attended the Community Wide Prayer Service last week. Sheriff Melton was able to give time during the week doing his favorite thing, spending time and supporting the youth of Appling County.
Sheriff Melton visited the end of the year CHAMPS (Choosing Healthy Activities & Methods Promoting Safety) Program graduation ceremony. Deputy Keith Mack, Investigator Stacey Wilkerson, and Investigator Robert Eunice provide this program for all fifth graders in the county. Deputy Mack, along with ACSO staff provided a picnic for the students. The Sheriff and staff also attended the Appling County Elementary STEAM Program Exhibition. The Sheriff was videoed using a “green screen”, visited the White House via a virtual view master and enjoyed the Lego robots built by the students. Sheriff Melton sponsored a table for the annual Boy Scouts of America Golden Eagle Dinner. This year’s honoree was County Commission Chairman and past Appling County Sheriff, Lewis Parker. The ACSO Law Enforcement Post elected its officers. President – Emily Deen, Vice President - Gabriel Music, Secretary – Mariah Givens, Treasurer – Michelle Lopez, and Reporter – Clay Smith. This week the group learned about traffic stops and handcuffing procedures. ACSO Deputies Joey Coleman, Candyce Sellers and Brandon Carver led the training (pictured above). The Appling County Search and Rescue Team was called out to assist with an ATV accident resulting in a team search for the victim. Deputies answered a “Shots Fired” call, which resulted in a fatality. Pastor Roger Daniels of Woodlawn Baptist was pastor for the week.
For the week of May 4, 2018 through May 10, 2018, the Appling County Office (ACSO) provided the following services:
- Deputies and Investigators made eight (8) arrests, issued 54 warnings, wrote 20 citations, served 10 Criminal and eight (8) Civil papers for various courts, completed 36 incident reports, performed 20 Sex Offender Verifications and provided security for Grand Jury, Juvenile and Superior Courts. K-9 officers performed Eight (8) drug searches resulting in two (2) arrests. There were seven (7) vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assists from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 6,011 miles for the period. The Sheriff’s Office considered it an honor to provide three (3) funeral escort throughout the week. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office initiated five (5) new criminal investigations and closed three (3) investigations.
- The Appling County Detention Center provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of 75 inmates during the current period. Jailers completed 23 new inmate intakes and processed 29 inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided 88 medical checks for the weeks and food service served 1618 meals. We continue to provide one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities.
- Our 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 683 calls for service, of which 237 were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.