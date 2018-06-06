Legals 6-6-18

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from CHARLES DIXON to FNB South N.A., dated April 20, 2004 recorded in Deed Book 389, Pages 506-512, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in July, 2018, the following described property:
All tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 332, of the Second Land District in the City of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING on the Northeast right of way line of U.S. Highway 341 (94.2 foot-right-of-way) at an iron pin set 112.00 feet as measured in a Southeasterly direction along said Northeast right of way line from a concrete monument found a the corner of the intersection formed by sad Northeast right of way line with the Southeast right of way line of Oak Street; thence from said POINT OF BEGINNING, North 21°00´ East 224.85 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 68°56´ East a distance of 124.60 feet to an iron set; thence South 20°38´ West a distance of 224.33 feet to an iron pin set on the Northeast right of way line of U.S. Highway No. 341 (94.2 foot right of way); thence North 69°11´ West along the Northeast right of way line a distance of 126.05 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said tract containing 0.646 acres, more or less.
The above-described tract of land is a portion of that larger tract of land more particularly described in a Warranty Deed dated February 8, 1979 from Albert S. Jenkins to Georgia Power Company, and on file in Plat Book No. 9, Page 65, in the records of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia; and being more particularly shown on a plat thereof entitled Survey for Charles H. Dixon, dated October 25, 1991, prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin & Associates, Merlin J. Tomberlin, Registered Land Surveyor No. 2477, recorded in Deed Book 257, Page 70, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Property address: 259 E. Parker St.
Map and Parcel # E004-029
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure notes dated April 20, 2004 in the original principal amount of $60,168.00 and a note dated August 15, 2017 in the amount of $159,255.34 interest from date at the rate as specified therein.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees. To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Charles Dixon
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box Drawer 2028, Alma, 31510 Georgia, phone # 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 30th day of May, 2018.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Charles Dixon P.O. Box 2028 Alma, GA 31510 912-632-7260
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in Deed to Secure Debt dated October 11, 2007, from Jamie Smith to Glynn Herndon filed for record on October 11, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 437 Pages 111-113 in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse in Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in July 2018 to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property:
TRACT 1: All that tract or parcel of land situate and lying in the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of a portion of original Land Lot #292 located in what is known as San Marco Hill Subdivision, a plat of which said subdivision is recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 162, Ofﬁce of Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia. This tract of land consists of subdivision Lot No. 2 and a strip 35’ in width from the Eastern side of Subdivision Lot No. 3, Block No. 1 and is bound: particularly a distance of 110’ by Jekyll Road; easterly by Luray Street; Southerly by the South Lot Line of said subdivision Lots and Westerly by an established line running parallel with and a distance of 35’ Westerly from the Eastern boundary line of subdivision Lot No. 3. This is the tract of land described in a Deed from Thomas Hardwick to J. P. Morris, dated March 17, 1966, and being recorded in Deed Book 112, Page 277 of Deed Records, said county.
TRACT 2: All that tract or parcel of land located in original Land Lot 292 in the 2nd Land District, Appling County, Georgia, and being a portion of Land owned by J. P. Morris as surveyed by Olen J. Baxley, county surveyor, dated February 2, 1957, and recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 162, Ofﬁce of the Clerk of Appling County Superior Court. Said property beginning at a point on the South side of Jekyll Road as it intersects the East side of San Marco Drive and extend eastward along and abutting the Southward right-of-way of Jekyll Road for a distance of approximately 174 feet or to the Westward property line of lands presently or formerly owned by party of second part; thence turning and running Southward along the Westward property line of party of the second part for a distance of 150 feet; thence turning at this point and running Westward for a distance of approximately 215 feet or to the Eastward right-of-way line of San Marco Drive; thence turning at this point and extend Northward along and abutting the Eastward Right-of-Way line of San Marco Drive for a distance of 152 feet to the Point of Beginning. This property being the Westward portion of Lot #3, all of Lot #4 in Block 1 of said survey. Bound as follows: Northward by Jekyll Road; Eastward by balance of Lot #3; Southward by Block #2 of said survey; and Westward by San Marco Drive. Jekyll Road being 80 feet wide and San Marco Drive being 50 feet wide. Subject to such utility easements and ways as may be shown of record of evidence by use.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt is evidenced by a Mortgage Note dated October 11, 2007, in the principal amount of $100,000.00 executed by Jamie Smith in favor of Glynn Herndon. The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt and evidenced by said Mortgage Note has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of grantor’s failure to comply with certain terms and conditions in said Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness including all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and attorney fees and all expenses of said sale. Notice has been given of intention to enforce provisions for collection of attorney fees and foreclosure in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and the Note. Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid taxes, assessments, street improvements, general subdivision restrictions, if any, and other restrictions and easements of record, if any.
Tyler Lee Randolph
Tyler Lee Randolph P.C.
P.O. Box 1419
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-6001
As Attorney-in-Fact for
Glynn Herndon
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Kendall Eugene Kirksey and Christa S Kirksey to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homeowners Mortgage Enterprises, Inc., its successors and assigns, dated March 31, 2006, recorded in Deed Book 415, Page 651, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association sbm Chase Home Finance LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 521, Page 619, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($336,500.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in July, 2018, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association sbm Chase Home Finance LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH 43219 800-446-8939. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Kendall Eugene Kirksey and Christa S. Kirksey, as Trustee of the Lauren & Cason Kirksey Irrevocable Intervivos Trust or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 6710 Zoar Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association sbm Chase Home Finance LLC as Attorney in Fact for Kendall Eugene Kirksey and Christa S Kirksey McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net.
EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situate in the Second Land District of Appling County consisting of 3.078 acres more or less in Land Lot 300 being bond on the North, and West by other lands of Kendall Eugene Kirksey and Christa S. Kirksey, the lines being shown on the below referenced plat; and on the East by Charlie M. Leggett; and on the South by the original lot line of said lot, dividing from lands now or formerly of I.J. Leggett. Said tract of land is more particularly described by a survey and plat thereof by M. Jerry Tomberlin, Georgia registered surveyor, dated August 8, 2004, which said plat is incorporated herein by reference for all purposes and description. ALSO conveyed herein is a 20 foot wide easement, as described on said plat, running from the Zoar Road to the within described property across other lands of the grantor and lands of Charlie M. Leggett; the portion of sale easement on lands of Charlie Leggett being a 20 foot by 20 foot tract in the southwest corner of lands of Charlie Leggett. Said description is subject to the terms of that certain Consent Judgment and Final Order recorded in Deed Book 549, page 539, Appling County Records. MR/mtj 7/3/18 Our file no. 556715 - FT3
STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Pursuant to the power of sale contained in the Security Deed executed by CLARETHA LEWIS to CENTEX HOME EQUITY COMPANY, LLC in the original principal amount of $80,750.00 dated October 19, 2004 and recorded in Deed Book 396, Page 541, Appling County records, said Security Deed being last transferred to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, successor to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Centex Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-A in Deed Book 514, Page 381, Appling County records, the undersigned will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door in said County, or at such other place as lawfully designated, within the legal hours of sale, on July 03, 2018, the property in said Security Deed and described as follows:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, A PART OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 341 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT AN ESTABLISHED POINT ON THE NORTH SIDE OF WHAT IS KNOWN AS SAMBO STREET, SAID POINT BEING LOCATED A DISTANCE OF 600 FEET EASTWARD FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH EDGE OF SAMBO STREET WITH THE EAST EDGE OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY #1; THENCE NORTH 12 DEGREES 10’ EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 262 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 10’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 170 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 19 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 296 FEET TO THE NORTH EDGE OF SAMBO STREET; THENCE NORTH 77 DEGREES 50’ WEST ALONG THE NORTH EDGE OF SAMBO STREET A DISTANCE OF 135 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING BOUND NOW OR FORMERLY: NORTH BY LANDS OF HERMAN FLEMMING; EAST BY LANDS OF R.B. WILLIAMS, JR., SOUTH BY SAMBO STREET AND WEST BY AN ESTABLISHED LINE DIVIDING THIS FROM OTHER LANDS OF MRS. CHRISTINE W. MIDDLETON, SAID LINE BEGIN ESTABLISHED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COURSES AND DISTANCES GIVEN ABOVE. SAID TRACT OF PROPERTY IS DESIGNATED AS LOT NO. 3 ON A PLAT BY J. ALVA WOOTEN, DATED APRIL 27, 1957, RECORDED IN OFFICE, CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 172, WHICH SAID LOT NO. 3 INCLUDES THE LOTS NO. 10 AND 11 DESIGNATED ON SAID PLAT.
Said property being known as: 119 SURSSON STREET, BAXLEY, GA 31513
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the party or parties in possession of said property is/are CLARETHA LEWIS or tenant(s).
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as provided for in the Note and said Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to the following: (1) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not yet due and payable); (2) the right of redemption of any taxing authority; (3) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and (4) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
Said sale will be conducted subject to the following: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is as follows:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd. , Coppell, TX, 75019
1-888-480-2432
Note that pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the above individual or entity is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO JP MORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR CENTEX HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2005-A, as Attorney-in-Fact for CLARETHA LEWIS
RAS Crane LLC 10700 Abbott’s Bridge Road Suite 170 Duluth, GA 30097 Phone: 470.321.7112 Firm File No. 18-157146 - JaA
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DOROTHY MCNAMARA, PATRICK MCNAMARA to ONEMAIN FINANCIAL, INC., dated September 20, 2011, recorded September 23, 2011, in Deed Book 480, Page 735, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Sixteen Thousand Five and 81/100 dollars ($16,005.81), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in July, 2018, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 331 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN THE CITY OF BAXLEY, AND CONSISTING OF SUBDIVISION LOTS NO. 7 AND 8, BLOCK D, SECTION 3, OF WHAT IS KNOWN AS BLUEBERRY HILL SUBDIVISION AND BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
STARTING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF O`QUINN STREET WITH THE WESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF MAULDIN STREET AS THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 80.0 FEET; THENCE NORTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 80.0 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 150.0 FEET TO THE SAID POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL ACCORDING TO A PLAT AND SURVEY BY MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN, COUNTY SURVEYOR, DATED AUGUST 31, 1977, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 32, APPLING COUNTY PLAT BOOK RECORDS.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 222 MAULDIN ST, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is DOROTHY MCNAMARA, PATRICK MCNAMARA, CASSANDRA M LOPEZ, JOHN RICHARD THOMAS, II, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,LLC, Loss Mitigation Dept., 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., 5th Floor, Coral Gables, FL 33146, Telephone Number: 800-771-0299.
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
as Attorney in Fact for
DOROTHY MCNAMARA, PATRICK MCNAMARA
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. BVF-18-00551-1
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed given from James A. Graham to Branch Banking and Trust Company, dated 12/14/2012, recorded 12/27/2012 in Deed Book 494, Page 585, Appling County, Georgia records, and as modified in Deed Book 531, Page 297, Appling County, Georgia records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the principal amount of SEVENTY THOUSAND AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($70,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in July 2018 by Branch Banking and Trust Company, as Attorney in Fact for James A. Graham, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 49 OF THE THIRD LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 63.10 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS “TRACT 1” ON THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF BY MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN, G.R.L.S. NO. 2477, DATED AUGUST 27, 2007, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 542, OF THE DEED RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL LEGAL PURPOSES. THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JAMES A. GRAHAM, DATED 09/25/2007 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 436, PAGE 492, IN THE APPLING COUNTY RECORDER`S OFFICE. LESS AND EXCEPT: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 49 OF THE THIRD LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 14.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: STARTING AT THE NORTHWESTERN LAND LOT CORNER OF LAND LOT 49, THENCE SOUTH 57°57`32” EAST A DISTANCE OF 2,489.76 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF DUPE HERNDON ROAD; THENCE FOLLOWING THE CURVATURE THEREOF AN ARC DISTANCE OF 280.85 FEET TO A POINT (SAID ARC HAVING A CHORD BEARING OF SOUTH 05°52`48´WEST AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 280.35 FEET); THENCE SOUTH 03°06`46” EAST A DISTANCE OF 151.72 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 73°30`00´WEST A DISTANCE OF 1,513.48 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 03°27`30” EAST A DISTANCE OF 432.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 73°30`00” EAST A DISTANCE OF 558.58 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 73°30`00” EAST A DISTANCE OF 949.03 FEET AND BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, G.R.L.S. NO. 2942, DATED JANUARY 28, 2016, A COPY OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 415, OFFICE OF THE CLERK, SUPERIOR COURT, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL LEGAL PURPOSES. SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
Said property being known as 49.1 ACRES AT 1028 DUPE HERNDON RD, SURRENCY, GEORGIA 31563 according to the present numbering system in Appling County. The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note. Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: any superior Security Deeds of record; all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is James A. Graham or tenant(s). The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan. The name of the person or entity who has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is: Branch Banking and Trust Company, DRL/LMU/Mortgage Default Group, 7701 Airport Center Dr, MC 527-99-04-15, Greensboro, NC 27409 TEL 866-909-4852. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. The Geheren Firm, P.C., 4828 Ashford Dunwoody Road, 2nd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30338 TEL (678) 587-9500.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Shirley Milton and Earl Vance Milton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. dated 12/27/2005 and recorded in Deed Book 412 Page 540, APPLING County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 94,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of APPLING County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on July 03, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being located in Land Lot 464, 3rd District, Appling County, Georgia, being a tract of 5.00 acres shown on that certain survey entitled “Survey for Vance Milton Sr. & Shirley Milton” prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Georgia RLS #2477, dated March 4, 2006, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 210. Appling County, Georgia records, said plat being incorporated herein by reference for a more particular description of said property.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 387 Milton-Hallman Rd, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Estate/Heirs of Earl Vance Milton and Estate/Heirs of Shirley Milton or tenant or tenants.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
8950 Cypress Waters Blvd.
Coppell, TX 75019
1-888-480-2432
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as agent and Attorney in Fact for Shirley Milton and Earl Vance Milton
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1006-667508421A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1006-667508421A
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF VIVIAN GRACE THOMPSON DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2008-85
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR ADMINISTRATOR NOTICE
TO: Pat Chancey, Chris Chancey and To Whom it May Concern
GORDAN A. THOMPSON has petitioned to be appointed Successor Administrator of the estate of VIVIAN GRACE THOMPSON, deceased, of said County. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 9, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HERMAN RAY LONG DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-49
PETITION OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION INCLUDING WAIVER OF BOND AND GRANT OF CERTAIN POWERS NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
The Petition of Nancy K. Long to be Administrator of the Estate of Herman Ray Long, deceased of said county, has been filed in the Probate Court of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 21, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be schedule at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
N THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HERBERT H. RENTZ, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-48
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern, Mable L. Rentz and Terry L Rentz has petitioned to be appointed Administrators of the Estate of Herbert H. Rentz, deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261). All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 25, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
