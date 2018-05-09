IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN WILLIAMS,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-39
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO:
And to whom it may concern:
TAMARA WILLIAMS
has petitioned for (Tamara Williams) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of STEVEN WILLIAMS deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 29, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
912-367-2636
Legals 5-9-2018
Wednesday, May 9. 2018
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by James A. Graham to Branch Banking and Trust Company dated 10/12/2012 and recorded in Deed Book 493 Page 157 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Branch Banking and Trust Company, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 172,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on June 05, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
The following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Third Land District of Appling County, Georgia, containing 6.260 acres, more or less of Land Lot 49, more particularly shown and described on that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated October 27, 2006, said plat being recorded in Flat Book 18, Page 358, of the records of the Clerk, Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia, and incorporated herein for legal and descriptive purposes.
This being the same property conveyed to James Adrian Graham and Angela Shawn Graham, dated 11/17/2006 and recorded in Book 423, Page 581, in the Appling County Recorders Office.
Parcel No. 0085 049
912343----Form # 1302
Address: 1104 Dupe Herndon, Surrency, GA
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 1104 Dupe Herndon, , Surrency, GA 31563 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): James Adrian Graham and Angela Shawn Graham or tenant or tenants.
Branch Banking and Trust Company is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Branch Banking and Trust Company
Mortgage Loan Servicing
P.O. Box 2467
Greenville, SC 29602-2467
1-800-827-3722
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Branch Banking and Trust Company as agent and Attorney in Fact for James A. Graham
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1207-1116A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1207-1116A
